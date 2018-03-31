Where was Cong's brotherhood during 1984 riots?: Harsimrat Badal

[India], Mar. 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday hit out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his statement that his party's foundation was based on compassion and mutual brotherhood.

Taking a jibe at the Congress President, the Union Minister said that he was fooling people by talking about "love" as the country saw the "brotherhood" of the Congress party during the 1984 riots when thousands of innocent Sikhs were massacred.

According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the pogrom that broke out after the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

Badal took to Twitter to say, "The country saw the 'love' and 'brotherhood' of the Congress in October and November 1984 when thousands of innocent Sikhs were massacred. Congress talking about 'compassion' and 'mutual brotherhood'.looks like someone is celebrating April Fools Day already!" This comes just hours after Rahul Gandhi weighed in on the ongoing tension in Asansol. In his tweet, he claimed that the foundation of the Congress party was based on compassion and mutual brotherhood. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) of spreading hatred. The Ram Navami celebrations on March 25 had turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of Bengal leaving three dead and several injured. Following the continued violence, Section 144 was imposed in Asansol, on March 28. (ANI)