Who is Ajit Pai, the Indian-American FCC chief behind US' repeal of net neutrality

New York: The Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai announced a historic vote Thursday repealing net neutrality rules that required internet service providers to treat all online content equally.

The FCC just voted to restore the long-standing, bipartisan approach to protecting Internet freedom #OpenMtgFCC

Democrats Mignon Clyburn and Jessica Rosenworcel provided bitter dissents in the 3-2 vote. Despite the partisan divide in government, polls show that majorities of both Democratic and Republican voters supported the rules, and net neutrality supporters protested outside the FCC headquarters before the vote.

"The Internet is the greatest free market innovation in history," Pai said before the vote. "What is responsible for the phenomenal development of the Internet? It certainly wasn't heavy-handed government regulation."

"Following today's vote, American consumers will still be able to access the websites they want to visit," he also said.

"We are restoring the light-touch framework that has governed the internet for most of its existence," he said. The Republican-controlled agency made the decision in a party-line vote of 3-2, NBC reported.

What will you be able to do on the Internet after the @FCC repeals utility-style Internet regulations tomorrow? Everything. Here are a few examples. https://t.co/0P96Bp0xpP — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) December 13, 2017

Pai, who had served as a commissioner for the FCC under former President Barack Obama, did not share that administration's net neutrality opinion. The 44-year-old was designated by President Donald Trump to become the commission's chairman in January and shortly thereafter, began an effort to rollback the Open Internet Order rules.

Pai has opposed net neutrality since rules were put in place in 2015.

Pai’s parents, both doctors, hail from the south Indian cities of Bangalore and Hyderabad. He was born in Buffalo, New York, in 1973, two years after his parents moved to the US, grew up in rural Kansas, and went to Harvard University.

In a speech at the US-India Business Council in March, he described his family’s journey as the “American Dream manifest:”

In 1971, they came to the United States with just a radio and ten dollars in their pockets. Like so many immigrants, they sacrificed to give me opportunities not available to them as children…Forty-six years after my parents’ journey from India, here I am, the grandson of a spare auto parts salesman and a file clerk, tapped by the President of the United States to be the nation’s chief communications regulator.

A graduate from Harvard and University of Chicago Law School, Pai's law career includes assignments mostly with the US judicial services and the US Congress in difference capacities as well as stints with private corporations like Verizon Jenner & Block.

Pai has faced backlash from critics on Twitter who voiced anger over the decision.

Why are we talking about #NetNeutrality like it’s about saving memes? Without access to the internet, it’s almost impossible to apply for a job or college or pay your bills. @AjitPaiFCC just made poor people poorer and rich people richer. — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) December 14, 2017

The groundswell of anti-Ajit sentiment started in earnest with late night comedian John Oliver, who has made net neutrality a personal cause this year, and singled out Pai on his HBO show, Last Week Tonight.

Pai responded to his critics with a video of himself reading mean tweets, in the style of another late-night talk show segment: