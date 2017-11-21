Who is Dalveer Bhandari, the Indian judge re-elected to ICJ

New Delhi: India's Dalveer Bhandari, 70, has been re-elected to the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ), winning the last of five seats for which elections were held, after Britain pulled out its candidate Christopher Greenwood before the 12th round of voting.

For 11 rounds, the two were locked in a stalemate with Justice Dalveer Bhandari getting majority support in the United Nations General Assembly and Justice Greenwood in the UN Security Council, both of which vote in elections to the world court. "Vande Matram - India wins election to the International Court of Justice. Jai Hind (sic)," Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj has tweeted.

Vande Matram - India wins election to the International Court of Justice. JaiHind. #ICJ — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 20, 2017

Justice Dalveer Bhandari, born on October 1, 1947, graduated in humanities and law from Jodhpur University. In June 1970, he was invited to a six week workshop organised by the University of Chicago on Indian law research in Chicago, United States. During the period he worked closely with leading academicians and scholars of the United States.

Bhandari was an advocate in Rajasthan High Court between 1968 and 1970. He then went to the United States of America on scholarship to pursue a Master of Laws degree. He returned to India and Rajasthan HC three years later, to continue practicing law. Before he became a judge, Bhandari had a distinguished career as an attorney at law for 23 years.

Dalveer Bhandari was a judge in the Indian judiciary for more than 20 years, before his elevation to the UN court. He served as a senior judge in the Supreme Court of India from 2005 to 2012. He became a judge in the Indian higher judiciary in 1991, and served as a judge in Delhi High Court, before going on to become the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court in 2004. He delivered many judgments on comparative law, public interest litigation, constitutional law, criminal law, civil procedure code, administrative law, arbitration laws, insurance and banking and family laws.

I congratulate Justice Dalveer Bhandari on being re-elected to the International Court of Justice. His re-election is a proud moment for us. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2017

Congratulations to EAM @SushmaSwaraj and her entire team at MEA & diplomatic missions for their untiring efforts that have led to India’s re-election to ICJ. Our deep gratitude to all the members of UNGA as well as UNSC for their support and trust in India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2017

Congratulations to Justice #DalveerBhandari for his re-election to the #InternationalCourtofJustice. Congratulations to @SushmaSwaraj for this great diplomatic success. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 21, 2017

In one of his landmark judgments as a Supreme Court judge, Bhandari granted a couple divorce on grounds of "irretrievable breakdown of marriage". The government is now considering incorporating his suggestion for amendment of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955. Justice Bhandari's various orders also led to the release of higher quantities of food grains to the population living below the poverty line. In another case, Judge Dalveer Bhandari ordered state governments to ensure sufficient night shelters for homeless people across the country. He also passed a number of orders in favour of right to free and compulsory education.

Congratulations to #DalveerBhandari ji on winning election to #InternationalCourtofJustice! Proud moment for all of us! — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) November 20, 2017

Justice Bhandari has chaired the Committee to consider cases of accreditation of legal correspondents in the Supreme Court, the Committee for the selection of law clerk cum research assistants to be provided to the Chief Justice and other judges of SC, and the Committee for selecting the teaching faculty for the National Judicial Academy set up by SC in Bhopal.

During his time as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court he delivered a number of judgments in various branches of the law. His judgments and orders have led to a much larger allocation of funds for malnutrition in the five most backward districts of Maharashtra. Bombay High Court achieved the distinction of functioning on a full strength of 60 judges for the first time and on the recommendation of Justice Bhandari, the sanctioned strength of the Bombay High Court was increased from 60 to 75 judges. A number of new court buildings were also set up in Maharashtra and Goa, during his time as CJ.

Dalveer Bhandari strived for better infrastructural facilities for subordinate judiciary in Maharashtra and Goa, and also worked towards their computerisation, videoconferencing facilities, legal aid and legal literacy programmes. He played a key role in setting up the Information Centre for Litigants in the Bombay High Court.

As a judge in the High Court of Delhi, Dalveer Bhandari delivered several landmark judgments in almost all branches of the law. His orders led to the closure of a 100-year-old slaughterhouse and construction of a new modernised facility.

In 2007, he was unanimously elected as President of the India International Law Foundation and continues in that position. Dalveer Bhandari has been an Executive Member of the International Law Association, India Chapter, since 1994.

In December 2010. Karnataka's Tumkur University conferred an honorary doctorate on Dalveer Bhandari "for his magnanimous contribution to law and justice". His citation read: "Man of mettle and integrity. An illustrious legal luminary of international repute. A pioneer in the implementation of novel innovative practices in the legal system of India. A staunch crusader for gender justice, equality rights and intellectual property rights. The laurels and awards conferred on him in recognition of his yeoman service stand on the proud pedestal of his magnanimous contribution to law and justice are laudable."

In June 2013, the National Law University in Delhi, also conferred an honorary doctorate on Justice Bhandari, in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee. The citation said: "Dr. Justice Dalveer Bhandari is a thorough crusader of gender justice and equality rights, particularly, the rights of the poor and the marginalised sections of the society. Dr. Justice Dalveer Bhandari is known for delivering landmarks and innovative judgments in many branches of law. He is recognised for his judgments in relation to providing food grains for population below poverty lines, night shelters for homeless people, right to free and compulsory education for children, larger allocation of funds for malnourished children and protection of ecology and environment, amongst others. The superior quality of his judgments is well recognised both in India and abroad. Dr. Justice Dalveer Bhandari is a shining example of legal acumen with a human touch."

In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Dalveer Bhandari's book 'Judicial Reforms - Recent Global Trends' at Rashtrapati Bhavan in presence of President Mukherjee.

In 2014, the then Vice President Hamid Ansari conferred the "First Justice Nagendra Singh International Peace Award" on Justice Bhandari. Ansari said it was "most befitting" that Justice Dalveer Bhandari was getting an award named after late Justice Nagendra Singh, who was himself a distinguished ICJ Judge, as well as its President.

Justice Dalveer Bhandari was overwhelmingly elected as a judge of the International Court of Justice, after a gap of more than two decades since such an election of an Indian. He obtained 122 votes in the General Assembly and 13 votes in the 15-nation Security Council against his Filipino rival Justice Florentino Feliciano, who received just 58 votes. Dalveer Bhandari's term, that began in 2012, will continue until 2018.