Who is hoarding Rs 2000 currency notes, asks Shivraj Chouhan

[India] April 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said there was a deliberate attempt to create cash crunch by hoarding Rs. 2000 currency notes.

Addressing a large gathering of farmers at Shajapur district headquarters, Chouhan said after enough currency notes were printed after the demonetisation but all of a sudden Rs. 2000 currency notes are being vanished from the market.

"When demonetisation took place, markets were flooded with new currency notes. Rs 16.5 lakh crore currency notes were printed and circulated in the market. But where are the Rs 2000 currency notes vanishing? Who is hoarding them? Who is creating currency crunch?" Chouhan asked.

Without naming opposition parties, the Chief Minister alleged that there was a conspiracy behind it and the state government would take action against the conspirators. "This is a conspiracy to create problems and the state government will take strict action on it. We are also in touch with the centre over the issue," Chouhan said. The function for farmers was organised to mark the launch of Mukhyamantri Krishak Samrudhi Yojana, which has been started by the state government to provide incentives to the farmers on the sale of their crops. All the farmers who have sold their wheat crops between March 15 to May 26, 2018 below / above minimum support price (MSP) will get an incentive of Rs. 265 per quintal. In addition, all farmers who have made sale of Chana (gram), Masoor (Lentil) and Sarso (Mustard) at any price between April 10 and 9 June 2018 will get Rs. 100 per quintal as encouragement amount. (ANI)