Who is India's Finance Minister, asks Congress

[India], June 18 (ANI): The Congress Party on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify who India's Finance Minister really is.

"Who is the Finance Minister of India? PMO's website says one thing, Finance Ministry website tells another story. The gentleman designated without portfolio on PMO website, is holding meetings via video conference. Prime Minister needs to tell country who is his Finance Minister," Congress leader Manish Tewari said at a press conference here.

As per Prime Minister's Office (PMO) website, Arun Jaitley is mentioned as a 'Minister without Portfolio', while Piyush Goyal has been designated as the minister holding Finance Ministry and Corporate Affairs portfolio.

On the other hand, Ministry of Finance's website recognises Jaitley as the Finance Minister. The Congress leader also condemned the Chinese Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui's statement endorsing a trilateral summit between India, China and Pakistan to resolve issues. "We strongly condemn the statement of the Chinese ambassador. We hope government of India will also condemn his statement. Our stand has been that the issues between India and Pakistan should be solved bilaterally," Tewari stated. Earlier, Chinese envoy Zhaohui suggested the idea of trilateral cooperation between India, China and Pakistan under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), saying it could help resolve issues. (ANI)