Who is Ram? The real meaning of Ram Navami

Bharjanam bhava beejaanaa marjanam sukha sampadaam |

Tarjanam yamadootaanaam raama raameti garjanam ||

Meaning: The roar of the divine name of Ram destroys the very seed of material existence. It earns true wealth and happiness and keeps away the messengers of Yama, the god of death.

It was on the auspicious day of Ram Navami that Lord Ram chose to incarnate on earth. In other words, it is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ram.

Bhaye prakat kripala, deendayala, Kaushalya hitkari ||

Meaning: The merciful lord of fallen and destitute souls, well-wisher of Kaushalya, descended on earth -- Goswami Tulsidas

Who is Lord Ram? How are we connected to Him? Why should we celebrate his birthday?

To answer the first question, we will have to turn to the scriptures, which are a personal form of God. The Vedas can probably provide us with a suitable answer since they were not written by anyone and are considered a manifestation of God's breath. They are just as eternal as God, and without beginning or end. During pralaya, or dissolution, the Vedas merge with God.

Kaalena nashtaa pralaye vaaniyam veda samjnitaa -- Srimad Bhagavatam

When the universe is created again, the Vedas manifest once more.

Hence, the Vedas can tell us who Ram is.

Ramante yogino'nante satyananda chidaatmani iti rama padenaasau param brahmaabhidheeyate -- Ramatapani Upanishad

The One in whom, the greatest of the God-realised, liberated souls [paramahansas, yogis and gyanis] -- not ordinary material souls -- rejoice and attain happiness. That is Ram.

Lord Ram is Brahm, the Vedas reiterate [parabrahmaabhidheeyate]. Brahm means the biggest of all.

Na tatsamash chaabhyadhikad cha drshyate -- Shvetashvatara Upanishad

Meaning: Nothing is as big as Him, nor is anything bigger than Him.

How else has Ram been described in the scriptures?

Satyam gyanam anantam brahm -- Taittariya Upanishad

His knowledge, just like Him, is infinite. His names, forms, traits, pastimes and abodes are all infinite. The One who possesses everything to an infinite degree is considered Brahm. According to the Vedas, countless billions of universes originate from Him.

Raamatvam paramaatmaasi sachchidaananda vigrahah -- Muktika Upanishad

Ram is the Supersoul. The One who is the soul of all individual souls is known as the Supersoul.

We are all souls. The Soul of all the souls in the countless universes is called the Supersoul. His body is also paramatma, or Supersoul. There is no difference between the body and the One who resides in the body. Ram and His body are not two separate entities, unlike mortal beings. For instance, when someone dies, the soul separates from the body, which is left behind. The soul is the sentient entity while the body is the insentient being.

Tvameva paramam brahm -- Rama Rahasya Upanishad

Meaning: You [Rama] are the Supersoul.

What are His attributes?

Binu pag chalai sunahi binu kana |

Kar binu karm karahu vidhi nana ||

Meaning: He walks without legs, and hears without ears. He has no hands but performs various actions.

Such as the creation of billions of universes! He simply thinks them into being. This is just one of the specialities of His body.

Why did Ram incarnate on earth?

Bhakt hetu bhagawan prabhu ram dharyeu tanu bhoop |

Kiye charit paavan param praakrut nar anuroop ||

Meaning: To grace His devotees, Lord Ram, the Supreme Being, assumed human form and performed the purest of activities like a material human being.

It is extremely difficult -- if not impossible -- to realise God through the gyana marg, or the path of knowledge. The gyana marg -- as a formless, all-pervading, impersonal Supreme Being devoid of any attributes. For the embodied to worship the Unembodied is impossible in Kaliyuga. It is difficult to even explain the formless Absolute, let alone attain the One through worship.

Goswami Tulsidas explains this perfectly in the Ramcharitmanas:

Ramchandra ke bhajan binu, jo chaha pad nirbaan |

Toh gyaanvant api so nar pashu binu poonchh bishaan ||

Meaning: Those who wish to attain enlightenment without devotion to Shri Ram, no matter how learned, they are akin to animals without horns and tail.

Therefore it is in our best interests to love Lord Ram and to remember the legacy He left behind in the form of His pastimes, abodes, etc.

Swaarath saanchu jeev kaha ehaa |

Mann kram bachan Ram pad neha ||

Meaning: The real self-interest of every soul is to develop love for Ram's lotus feet in mind, deed and word.

This should be easy as pie. After all, the language of love is easy to understand because it is universal in nature. Everyone on the planet knows how to love.

If only we understood that we are all souls and not just bodies. This is the only barrier that stands between us and the lord. We have accepted that we are bodies. We say to ourselves that we are male/female, we are Tamil/Bengali/Punjabi/Marathi, etc.

We only need to understand that we are souls, and that we are here to serve Lord Ram [the Supersoul] through our thoughts, words and deeds. He is the Giver of happiness. This knowledge is to be constantly dwelled upon in the mind.

He cannot be found through intellectual reasoning. God cannot be found through pretenses and deception. Call out to Him like an innocent child, shed tears of longing for Him and He shall bestow His grace.

To conclude:

Mann kram bachan chhaadi chaturaai |

Bhajatahi kripaa karat raghuraai ||

Meaning: Cast aside all deceit from mind, deed and word, and worship Ram only then will He bestow His grace.

With His grace the veil of illusion, or Maya, will be pierced and the soul will attain eternal peace and happiness. That is true wealth. One should practice devotion to Ram with this firmly held belief. This is the primary goal of celebrating Ram Navami.

Just as we review our worldly pursuits and assess our progress, every year, we should review our levels of devotion and measure how far we have gone with our spiritual practice in comparison to the year gone by.

Life is transient and every moment is precious. Let us renew our promise to Lord Ram this Ram Navami. Let us celebrate by chanting the Lord's name. Jai Siyaram. Glory to Lord Ram! Happy Ram Navami!