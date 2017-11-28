Who killed Raghu? 30-year-old techie dies after crashing into AIADMK hoarding

Chennai: A 30-year-old software engineer, who was back home in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore from the US to meet a prospective bride, died after he reportedly crashed his bike into a temporary illegal wooden hoarding.

Ragupathy Kandasamy, who was to return to the United States over the weekend, fell off from his two-wheeler after his bike collided with the wooden structure and was ran over by a truck.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The hoarding was set up on the road by the ruling AIADMK for its MGR Centenary celebrations.

Hours after his death, many took to social media to express their anger against the government. One of the residents used to brush to vent out his anger against the government as he lettered 'Who Killed Ragu? at the spot where Ragupathy was killed. DMK Working President MK Stalin condemned the accident and tweeted, "Under the pretext of #MGRcentenary, the AIADMK govt. continues to blatantly violate the High Court's order on obstructive & dangerous hoardings - now resulting in the death of Raghu, a promising young engineer in Coimbatore. I condemn this lawless govt. in the strongest terms." A local legislator, Krishnan K, from the main opposition party DMK filed a petition in the Madras High Court asking judges to order the removal of all hoardings in Coimbatore and wants action against government officials. He has also demanded the government to give compensation to Ragupathy's family. Another opposition party PMK demanded that a case be filed against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami over the youth's death. Reports say that the structure that Ragupathy's bike crashed into occupied space on both sides of the road. After the social media enrage, the Commissioner of the Coimbatore Corporation ordered the removal of hoardings, which reportedly had no permission, calling them 'illegal'. The state government and the AIADMK are celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the party's founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran on October 3.