Who was Himanshu Roy? Top cop's suicide note recovered

Mumbai: Former Mumbai top cop Himanshu Roy committed suicide by shooting himself in the mouth with his service revolver. He was suffering from cancer and was on a two-year-long medical leave which started in April 2016.

The incident took place in his Malabar Hills residence. Roy's family members rushed him to Bombay Hospital in Marine Lines where he was declared dead on arrival.

Roy was a former Anti-Terror Squad Chief of Maharashtra. He had a sterling career where he solved a string of high-profile cases including the IPL spot-fixing, the J. Dey murder cases. He also interrogated Ajmal Aamir Kasab, the key terrorist linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attack. He was also part of the team that pursued leads related to LeT terrorist David Headley.

According to Dr Gautam of Bombay Hospital, the top cop was brought dead to the hospital and that he had succumbed to a bullet injury. Roy shot himself in the mouth at around 1:30 PM. The doctor added that the bullet made its exit through the skull. Police also found his suicide note, which clearly states, "No one is responsible for my death." According to sources, the top cop's frustration due to his prolonged illness led him to take the extreme step. Congress has raised suspicion over the events leading to the top cop's death. Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has alleged that the top cop had been sidelined and given insignificant posting. Foul play has been ruled out by top officials. The case is being investigated by the Crime Branch.