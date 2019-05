Who will be in Modi 2.0? PM, Shah meet again

New Delhi: Hours before the oath ceremony today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah are currently meeting at former's residence.

Modi and Shah held marathon meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday during which they are learnt to have finalised the broad contours the new ministry that is expected to have some new faces besides retaining most of the senior ministers.

Though there is an intense buzz that Shah, credited for crafting the political strategy for the BJP, may be part of the new government and be given a plum portfolio, there was no clarity yet on him making a ministerial debut at the Centre.

There was also speculation that Shah might continue as BJP chief since assembly elections in some key states are due to be held in the next one year. Many BJP leaders are of the view that most key members of the previous Cabinet could be retained. Along with the Prime Minister, his council of ministers will also take oath at a dazzling ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan that will be attended by world leaders, celebrities and politicians. The following are most likely to be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modis new cabinet and could be sworn in this evening. 1. Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena , Mumbai South MP 2. Narendra Singh Tomar, Muraina MP, Madhya Pradesh. 3. Subrat Pathak, Kannauj MP 4. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jodhpur MP 5. Sadanad Gowda, Bengaluru North MP 6. Rajnath Singh , Lucknow MP 7. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bikaner MP 8. Prakash Javadekar, Rajya Sabha 9. Ramdas Athavle, Rajya Sabha 10. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Rajya Sabha 11. Babul Supriyo, Asansol Mp 12. Suresh Angadi, Belgam MP 13. Dr Jitendra Singh, Udhampur MP 14. Piyush Goyal , Rajya Sabha 15. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Patna MP 16. Kishan Reddy, Mp From Telangana 17. Prahlad Joshi, Dharwad,Karnataka 18. Nirmala Sitharaman Rajya Sabha 19. Smriti Irani, Amethi MP 20. Prahlad Patel , Damoh MP 21. Raveendranath, Aiadmk, Theni Mp( Tn) 22. Purshotam Rupala, Rajya Sabha 23. Mansukh Mandavia , Palitana MP 24. Rao Inderajit, Gurugram MP 25. Krishan Pal Gurjar, Faridabad MP 26. Anupriya Patel, Apna Dal 27. Kiran Rijiju, Arunachal West 28. Kailash Chaudhry, Barmer MP 29. Sanjeev Baliyan, Muzaffarnagar MP 30. RCP Singh , Jd(U) MP , Rajya Sabha 31. Nityanand Rai, Ujiyarpur Mp , Bihar 32. Thawar Chand Gehlot, Shahjahanpur MP 33. Debashree Chaudhuri, Raiganj MP 34. Ramesh Pokhiriyal Nishank, Haridwar MP 35. Mansukh Vasava , Bharuch, Gujarat 36. Rameshwar Teli, Dibrugarh Mp 37. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Sad, Bathinda MP 38. Sushma Swaraj 39. Som Prakash , Hoshiarpur Mp ( Punjab) 40. Santosh Gangwar. Bareilly Mp ( UP) 41. Ram Vilas Paswan, LJP Leader , Rajya Sabha--IANS am/