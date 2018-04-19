'Whole nation will comment for me', says Kathua woman police on questions about her intelligence

Jammu: Kathua rape case Special Investigation Team (SIT) faced lots of difficulties in collecting evidence, said a member of the SIT on Wednesday.





Talking to media here, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shwetambari Sharma said, "The SIT faced lots of difficulties in the course of collecting evidence in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl."





She added: "Agitation was going on and going among the provocative persons to collect the evidence and take statements was not easy."



Reacting to the remarks made by Jammu-based defence lawyer Ankur Sharma, who allegedy questioned her intelligence because she was a woman, she said, "It hurts when you are targeted and your intelligence is doubted just because you are a woman. What should I comment on such a chauvinist remark, the whole nation is there to comment on it."

She added that initially she got disturbed but now she was fine.

The police officer hoped that the judiciary will provide justice to the victim

"Our judiciary is capable enough to bring justice, don't doubt it," Sharma said.

Shwetambri Sharma is the lone woman officer in the SIT of the Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police that investigated the rape and murder of the eight-year-old.

The trial in the Kathua rape and murder case against the eight accused men, who allegedly drugged, tortured and gangraped an 8-year-old girl for a week in January this year, has begun.

In connection with the case, two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed - one against eight people for allegedly being involved in the crime and another has been filed against a group of lawyers which had allegedly stopped the police from filing charge sheet against the eight accused.

The details of the rape-murder revealed by the charge sheet have triggered public and political outrage in various parts of the country, as many are calling for speedy justice in the case.