Why is centre poking its nose in cow slaughter rules, asks Chidambaram

New Delhi: Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Monday sought to know why the central government was "poking its nose" into cow slaughter regulations, which were the responsibility of the states.

"States make laws regulating cow slaughter -- what is permissible and what is not. Why does Centre poke its nose?" said Chidambaram in a series of tweets in his official account.

"People are entitled to choose their food, as long as that food is obtained lawfully. No government can interfere," he posted.

In a bid to prevent cruelty to animals, the Union Enviornment Ministry on May 26 modified rules making it mandatory to ensure that cattle are not bought or sold at cattle markets for slaughtering. The list of animals includes cows, bulls, buffaloes, heifers, calves as well as camels. In the wake of stiff opposition from some states, including Kerala, to the new rules, the central government is likely to exempt buffaloes from the 'no slaughter' list, an official said.