Why is Imran Khan silent on Pulwama terror attack?

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): While almost the entire world has issued statements condemning the Pulwama terror attack, the silence of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is conspicuous.

Their silence over the ghastly attack is more deafening considering that they keep sprouting their wisdom on India on sundry issues.

Taking their silence into account, there is a feeling in New Delhi that the civilian leadership of Pakistan had no clue about what the country’s intelligence agency ISI in collusion with the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was up to.

Hours after the attack on February 14, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry issued a wishy-washy statement, terming as "a matter of grave concern" the terror attack on the CRPF convoy which was carried out by JeM outfit based in that country. In the statement, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said, "We have always condemned acts of violence anywhere in the world." The Pakistan Foreign Ministry also has been claiming that the link of the attack to it without an investigation was "insinuation." However, India last night asserted that the Pakistan Foreign Ministry's argument was "preposterous when there is a video of the suicide bomber declaring himself a member of the JeM" and there is also "other audio-visual and print material linking JeM to the terrorist attack."