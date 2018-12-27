Why is KCR Cabinet limited to only two ministers even after two weeks, asks Opposition

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): Why has Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao limited his Cabinet only two ministers even two weeks after his government was formed?

This question is in everybody's mind, with the Opposition saying people are surprised over this.

Rao took oath as Chief Minister on December 13, for the second consecutive term, after his party Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) got a sweeping majority in the Assembly elections whose results were declared on December 11.

Along with Rao, only one minister took oath as the Home Minister.

At that time, KCR had said that he would induct more ministers after a week or so to make it a full-fledged ministry. "The elections are over. People have given a clear majority to the TRS. It has been two weeks after the election result was announced. ... The formation of Ministry has not been done till now," Telangana BJP president K Laxman told ANI. Laxman also pointed out that even the oath ceremony of MLAs has not taken place after the candidates were declared elected. "People of Telangana are surprised that KCR has left the administration of the state and gone on a 'Federal Front' tour," the opposition leader said, attacking the Chief Minister who is visiting various states and meeting leaders of various parties in pursuit of forming an alliance to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Laxman added that "regional parties have no outlook for the nation." Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Hanumanth Rao alleged that "there is no government in the state even after the declaration of results 15 days back." He said, "After the landslide victory, he (KCR) should facilitate the oath of MLAs and ministers while looking after the functioning of the government. He is only concentrating on 'Federal Front'. On one hand, he says that he wants a non-Congress and non-BJP front, but meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi." On the other hand, ruling TRS leader Abid Rassol Khan tried to play down the issue and said an effective ministry would be formed shortly. "The Chief Minister is working on the formation of the ministry... Very shortly the TRS will form an effective ministry, which will work for the betterment of the state," he said. "The ministers who are chosen will work honestly for the cause of Telangana under the leadership of KCR," Khan added. In the Assembly polls, TRS won 88 seats out of a total of 119 seats. (ANI)