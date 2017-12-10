Why is Modi obsessed with Congress, wonders Rahul

Read in-depth stories, galleries, updates on Assembly Elections | Gujarat Polls

Gandhinagar: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he could not understand Prime Minister Narendra Modis obsession with the Congress, despite his claims to have wiped the party out of India.

"On one side, Modiji says that he has wiped Congress out of India. If that is so, why he ends up speaking about the Congress half the time in his election rallies," he said at a public meeting here, reiterating that the election is neither about him nor Modi but about the future of Gujarat and Gujaratis.