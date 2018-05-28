Why Muslim boy saved by Sikh cop was in temple: BJP MLA

[India], May 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rajkumar Thukral on Monday questioned as to why the Muslim man, who was attacked by a mob in Uttarakhand, entered temple.

The Muslim man, who was saved by a Sikh cop from being attacked by a group of people, was allegedly found with a Hindu girl at the Garjiya temple in Ramnagar town.

"We don't go to mosques or madrasas because we don't have the right to go. Why did they go to temple with an intention to destroy Hindu Sabhyata?," Thukral said.

The BJP MLA's remark comes barely days after Gagandeep Singh, the Sikh police officer rescued the youth from mob attack. The incident came to light after the video of the incident went viral on social media, with people praising the cop for his bravery. (ANI)