Why no Bharat Ratna for 'Sanyasis', asks Baba Ramdev

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): Yoga Guru Ramdev on Sunday vented anger over the Centre for not conferring Bharat Ratna to ascetics in the country.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Ramdev said: "It is unfortunate that in the last 70 years, not even one sanyasi (seer) has been awarded Bharat Ratna, be it Maharishi Dayananda Saraswati or Swami Vivekananda, Shivakumara Swami Ji. All these saints who have contributed so much must also be conferred with the Bharat Ratna."

"Contribution by Maharishi Dayananda or Swami Vivekananda are no less than a national leader. Till now why any Sanyasi has not got Bharat Ratna? They have given Mother Teresa this award as she was a Christian, but they will not give to others seers as they are Hindus," he added.

The Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award accorded in India. This year, former President Pranab Mukherjee, late legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika, and late social activist Nanaji Deshmukh were the recipients of the coveted honour. A number of politicos in Karnataka, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, had raised a demand for late Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara Swami to be granted a Bharat Ratna. Shivakumara Swami died at the age of 111 last Monday. He was being treated for a lung infection which he developed after an operation on December 8. (ANI)