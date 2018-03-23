Why no-trust motion barred, but Finance Bill passed, asks TDP

[Andhra Pradesh], Mar. 23 (ANI): How the Finance Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha when the no-confidence motion could not be taken up due to disruptions in Parliament, a Telugu Desam Party MP asked on Thursday.

"Today is the fifth day that we have given a no-confidence motion to the parliamentary secretary. Once again the house (Lok Sabha) was adjourned by the speaker. She said that due to disruption in the functioning of the house, she was not able to take the no-confidence motion. My question is if the house is not in order, how did they pass the finance bill?" Dinakaran asked.

The MP further said a large number of people in the House have given consent to the no-confidence motion brought by the TDP. Dinakaran also questioned the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the House and asked was he fearing the no-confidence motion? Dinakaran also said the protest on Friday has been called by special category status committee. "They have given a call for the agitation and the TDP is supporting it. It is a peaceful agitation without disrupting anything or anyone. The central government should wake up as it is the prime minister's duty and a necessity to give special status to Andhra Pradesh," the TDP MP said.(ANI)