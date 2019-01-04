Why purification ritual was held after entry of two women: TDB to Sabarimala priest

[India] Jan 3 (ANI): The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has sought an explanation from the Tantri (chief priest) of the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala for the "purification" ritual, held after two women of menstruating age entered the hilltop shrine.

The board has asked Tantri to provide an explanation within 15 days as he has the final authority on issues relating to temples, including ceremonies, rites, practices, etc.

On September 28 last year, the Supreme Court has lifted ban on entry of age group between 10 to 50 years into the Lord Ayyappa shrine, the "purification" process was against the verdict of the apex court.

The incident comes days after two women below 50 years, Bindu and Kanakadurga, entered the Lord Ayyappa temple to offer prayers. Following this, purification process took place in the temple and violent protests broke out across the state with agitators pelting stones and blocking national highways. Several parties including BJP also held a protest march in most parts of the state against the entry of women into the hilltop shrine. (ANI)