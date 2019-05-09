Why would Rajiv Gandhi get Sikhs killed, asks Sheila Dikshit

[India], May 9 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit on Thursday expressed disappointment over BJP's allegation of Rajiv Gandhi's 'involvement' in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"It's on record of Nanavati Commission that probed the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the biggest genocide of India in which the government killed its own citizens, that instructions to kill came directly from the then PM Rajiv Gandhi's office," the BJP's had tweeted earlier today.

On being asked about the BJP's claim, Dikshit told ANI, "Why would Rajiv Gandhi do that? His mother had been killed, why would he instruct? He was deeply hurt. Does the BJP act like this? I am really disappointed."

Senior advocate H S Phoolka had also claimed that instructions to "kill" during the anti-Sikh riots that took place in Delhi in 1984 had come directly from the Prime Minister's Office. "There is enough evidence on record to show that in 1984 when the Sikhs were being killed, the instructions were coming directly from the Prime Minister's Office and the Army was not called in... We have placed our evidence on record before the Nanavati Commission as well as Mishra Commission," Phoolka told ANI here. The anti-Sikh riots took place after the assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984. (ANI)