Wife of IPS officer's driver meets Kerala CM

June 15 (ANI): Wife of the police driver, who was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused by the daughter of a senior IPS officer, on Friday met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and gave a written complaint to him.

Meanwhile, Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behera said the inquiry will be ensured on the complaint of a driver that daughter of ADGP AP Battalion assaulted him.

"Inquiry will be ensured on the complaint of a driver that daughter of ADGP AP Battalion assaulted him. Complaint received from ADGP's daughter will also be looked into," Behera said.

He assured that the allegation that some senior officers are misusing the department vehicles will also be looked into and appropriate action will be taken against it. ADGP Sudhesh's daughter allegedly assaulted the police driver yesterday morning when he reached late to pick her up after her morning walk. (ANI)