Wife of Mosul victim demands employment

[India] April 2 (ANI): Wife of a Mosul victim on Monday demanded employment.

Manjeet Kaur, wife of Davinder Singh, who was among 39 Indians killed in Mosul, told ANI that "we hope that the government gives us employment so that I can survive and educate my children".

She also lamented that her husband's mortal remains came back instead of him

"We had faith in the government as it promised to bring my husband back, but what have come today are his mortal remains," Manjeet Kaur said.

It was on March 20, when External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj in the Rajya Sabha informed the Parliament that 39 Indian nationals, who went missing in Mosul in 2014, were killed by the terror outfit Islamic State (IS). The 39 persons, most of whom hailed from Punjab, were working on projects near Mosul when they got kidnapped. The mortal remains of 38 Indians killed by the Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq in 2014 arrived here on Monday afternoon on an IAF C17 aircraft. Union Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh accompanied the mortal remains. (ANI)