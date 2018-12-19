Will accept high-command's decision: Sheila Dikshit on possible AAP alliance

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday took a diplomatic stand over the possibility of an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and asserted that whatever the Congress high-command decides will be acceptable to all.

"The party will decide, the high command, Rahul Gandhi and all will decide and whatever they decide will be acceptable to all of us," Dikshit told ANI.

Dikshit served as the Chief Minister of Delhi for three terms before AAP's Arvind Kejriwal dismissed her with a record mandate in December 2013.

On the contrary, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh had rubbished rumours about the two parties entering an alliance. "AAP till now has not decided to form an alliance with any other political party for the upcoming elections. These rumors are spread by other political parties," he had said on Tuesday. Dikshit has time and again criticised Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party government on various issues. In June this year, she delivered a stern message to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that conflict with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal or the Centre cannot be an excuse to not work. (ANI)