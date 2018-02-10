Will AIMPLB oust member over Ayodhya dispute?

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) may take action against its executive member, Moulana Salman Hasni Nadvi, for supporting the construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

An AIMPLB member, who chose to be anonymous, told media that the Board's President would take action by late night on Saturday or Sunday morning after a report is submitted to him by the four-member disciplinary committee formed to take disciplinary action against Nadvi.

The source further said that Nadvi was pulled up during an executive meeting on Friday and avoided the plenary meeting on the second day.

The convenor of the Babri Masjid committee of the board allegedly expressed discontent over Nadvi speaking publicly before raising any issue in the AIMPLB, and stated that the latter had damaged the board's reputation at a crucial time.

On the second day of the three-day plenary meeting, the board discussed such key issues as Babri Masjid and triple talaq bill.

The AIMPLB said that when a mosque is constructed, it remains a mosque and cannot be sold, exchanged, or alienated in any manner. It also said it will abide by the Supreme Court order, which is presently hearing the case.

As per the source, the board issued a statement after the Friday meeting, to rule out a compromise on the land in Ayodhya.

Contrary to reports, members of AIMPLB on Friday denied any instance of differences within the board.

On February 9, Maulana Salman Husaini Nadv spoke to ANI about his meeting with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar where he extended support for the construction of Ram temple and said that their priority is to join hearts of people.

He also hinted at an out of court settlement by saying, "The courts do not join people's heart as the verdict is always in favour of one and against the other."

The Ram Janambhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute is a century-old issue between Hindus and Muslims over a piece of land, which is claimed by the former to be the birthplace of Hindu Lord Ram and thus entitled for construction of a Ram Temple.

The Babri Masjid built in 1528-29 CE that stood in the same site was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which caused massive riots across the country.

The case is now pending in the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the three-judge Supreme Court bench fixed March 14 as the next date of hearing in Ayodhya case as some of the documents and translations were yet to be filed before the apex court. (ANI)