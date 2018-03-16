Will appeal in higher court: Daler Mehndi

[India], Mar. 16 (ANI): Noted singer Daler Mehndi, who was sentenced to two years of imprisonment on Friday in connection with a 2003 human trafficking case, said he would appeal to a higher court.

"It has been 14 years since a case was lodged against my brother, who passed away last year. As of now, I have been granted bail, but we will appeal to a higher court," he told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, the Patiala Court sentenced Daler Mehndi to two years of imprisonment in connection with a 2003 human trafficking case after he was found guilty. However, he was later let off with a fine of Rs 10,000.

It had been alleged that Mehndi, his brother Shamsher and other had duped several people with the promise of relocating them to the USA, by charging them a hefty sum. The Mehndi brothers allegedly took people to USA as troupe members but "dropped them off" illegally. In 2003, one Bakshish Singh of Punjab's Balbehra village lodged a complaint alleging the accused duped him with the promise of sending him abroad. In 2006, Patiala Police had filed two discharge petitions stating Daler Mehndi to be innocent, but the court set aside the petitions maintaining the singer was to be prosecuted. (ANI)