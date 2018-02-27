Will attend Cabinet meeting on assumption of security, writes Chief Secy. to Kejriwal

[India], Feb. 27 (ANI): Delhi's Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking to ensure that there will be no physical attack and verbal assault on the officers' over today's meeting on budget session discussion.

The letter read as, "A meeting of the Council of Ministers has been scheduled today at 3:00 p.m. to discuss important matter of finalisation of dates for the Budget Session of Delhi Legislative Assembly."

"I, along with concerned officers, will be attending the said meeting. However, this is based on the assumption that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will ensure that there is no physical attack and verbal assault on the officers. It is also hoped that in the said meeting, proper decorum will be maintained and dignity of the officers will be protected," the letter further added.

This meeting comes amid the alleged assault on the chief secretary at Kejriwal's residence during a meeting on February 19. Yesterday, the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers demanded an written apology from Kejriwal over the alleged assault on Chief Secretary. Meanwhile, Delhi Police said the CCTV footage in the alleged assault case was tampered with. "The meeting was not held in the camp office but in drawing room of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. The CCTV timings are different and that it's tampered," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harendra Singh told the media here. On February 24, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijalon met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in connection with the same case. The meeting took place at the residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. On February 20, the Chief Secretary had alleged that he was beaten up by two AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal on Monday night at the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where he had been called for an emergency meeting. As of now, the AAP MLAs have been sent to 16-day judicial custody by a Delhi Court. Earlier the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a report from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal regarding the matter. (ANI)