Will avenge farmers' deaths by winning MP polls: Congress

[India], June 7 (ANI): The Congress has said that will avenge the deaths of farmers, who lost their lives in Mandsaur protest last year, by winning the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing the gather here on Wednesday, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "We will avenge the deaths of farmers, who lost their lives in Mandsaur protest last year, by winning the elections in November. BJP will be thrown out of the state."

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the kin of the victims, who lost their lives in police firing in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district last year.

Rahul also addressed a Kisan Samriddhi Sankalp rally and assured farmers of the state that his party would waive aside all loans within 10 days of coming to power in the state. "If the Congress is voted to power in Madhya Pradesh, within 10 days, debt will be waived. Our first job is to protect the farmers of India. Almost 1200 farmers have killed themselves in a year," he said. (ANI)