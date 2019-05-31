Will bring reforms in both passenger and cargo services of Railways: Piyush Goyal

Soon after taking charge as Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal said reforms would be made in both passenger and cargo services.

Goyal, who is reassigned the charge of the railway ministry said, "This term means continuity with change. We will continue the work started under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Fresh ideas and fresh initiatives will be implemented," said Piyush Goyal.

"I have come with the purpose of bringing in reforms in both passenger and cargo services of Railways," said Goyal.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity to look after the Railways once again. Historical work has been done in Railways in last 5 years," he said. Piyush Goyal has retained the Railways and has also been given the charge of Commerce and Industry which was held by Suresh Prabhu earlier. The ministers who retained their portfolios from the earlier government are Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Minority Affairs), Thaawar Chand Gehlot (Social Justice and Empowerment), and Dharmendra Pradhan (Petroleum and Natural Gas) in addition to Steel. (ANI)