Will choose a secular presidential candidate: Mamta Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee on Friday said that the opposition's presidential candidate would be credible and secular one based on consensus.

Mamta said, "Around 17 political parties attended the meeting and consensus candidates are being decided upon, though till now no name has been discussed."

She added that in a democracy there should be a discussion between the government and opposition for good results.

A joint statement will be issued by the opposition post lunch and if consensus is not reached, then another committee will be formed to make a fresh decision.

On Friday Congress president Sonia Gandhi presided over an opposition leaders meeting to build a consensus on the next presidential nominee. Leaders of 17 parties, namely the JD (U), CPI, CPI-M, SP, DMK, NCP, RJD and TMC, besides some other big and small regional parties attended the meeting. President Pranab Mukherjee will demit office on July 25 and Vice President Hamid Ansari will complete his second tenure on August 7. (ANI)