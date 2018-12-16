Will conduct SIT probe into 2013 Naxal attack: Chhattisgarh CM elect

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister-elect Bhupesh Bhagel on Sunday termed the Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack in 2013 as a "criminal political conspiracy", and said his cabinet will constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

In May 2013, Naxals ambushed a convoy transporting a number of Congress leaders. The attack had left at least 27 dead, including former chief minister Mahendra Karma and the party's state-unit chief Nand Kumar Patel.

"We have been saying from the start that the incident was a criminal political conspiracy. We will constitute an SIT and conduct an investigation into the incident," Bhagel said while addressing the media following a meeting with the Chhattisgarh Governor Anandiben Patel.

Bhagel underscored that the issue of Naxalism in the state is a very serious problem, adding that his government will take firm action with the support of the people residing in Naxal-affected regions, to tackle the menace. "The problem of Naxalism is very serious. Nobody can solve it instantly. They have a very strong hold. We will be successful in eliminating them if firm steps are taken with the support of the people in the Naxal-affected areas," he assured. He further stated that apart from the SIT investigation into the Jhiram attack, waiver of farmer loans and a hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy will be among the first actions taken by his cabinet. Bhaghel, who is set to take oath as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh tomorrow, said a decision will be taken on his deputy after the swearing-in ceremony. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and chief ministers of several states are expected to be present in the oath-taking ceremony. (ANI)