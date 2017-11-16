Will consider states' assistance request over Padmavati: MHA

[India] Nov. 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday said it will fully consider if any state asks for assistance over Padmavati row.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie 'Padmavati' is surrounded by controversy. The period drama, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor has been facing protests from various groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. The epicenter of protests is Rajasthan.

While commenting on the law and order situation in states over the movie, the MHA spokesperson Ashok Prasad said, "The first responders in relation to ongoing and potential public order issues are the district administration and State Police under the overall guidance of the State Government."

When asked if the Centre would provide assistance to states, he said, "Any request for assistance, as and when received, will receive the fullest consideration of the Ministry." The Rajasthan Police on Thursday said that the people protesting against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie 'Padmavati' should not take law and order into their hands. On Wednesday, Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi warned of dire consequences if the release of 'Padmavati' was not stalled. Speaking to ANI, Kalvi said, "Jauhar ki jwala hai, bahut kuch jalega. Rok sako to rok lo (a lot will burn, stop if you can)." On November 14, the Rajput Karni Sena members vandalised Aakash Mall in Rajasthan's Kota protesting the trailer of 'Padmavati'. The Karni Sena activists have upped the ante against 'Padmavati' by staging protests in various parts of the country, covering Bangalore in the South as well. Earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected a petition filed against the release of 'Padmavati', saying the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) was yet to issue a certificate to the movie. The top court had added that the CBFC was an independent body and the court should not intervene in their jurisdiction. (ANI)