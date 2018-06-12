Will continue to fight for my ideology: Rahul on RSS defamation case

[India], June 12 (ANI): After a court in Bhiwandi framed charges against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed by the RSS, the latter asserted that he will continue to fight for his ideology.

"Our fight is with the policies of the Prime Minister due to which farmers in India are unhappy and the youth in India are jobless. The current government is running for only 15-20 rich people and media is covering that. But the main issues - farmers and jobs for youth - PM Narendra Modi is not talking about that," Gandhi said while addressing media here.

"Modi ji won't speak a word on inflation and fuel price hike. They have been putting different cases on me, but my fight is based on ideology, I will fight against them and we will win," he added. The charges against Gandhi were framed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 499 and 500. The case will next be heard on August 10. RSS activist Rajesh Kunte had earlier moved the court against Gandhi over his statement made at an election rally in March 2014, wherein he blamed the RSS for Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. However, Kunte was unhappy with the state police as he claimed that Gandhi was given special treatment despite he was an accused. "Special treatment was given to Rahul Gandhi and his people. I am complainant and still was not allowed inside court without being frisked, but Rahul Gandhi and his people went in without frisking despite him being an accused. Police was biased," Kunte told ANI. On April 23, Gandhi's lawyer had filed an application for exemption from appearance in the court. In September 2016, Gandhi withdrew his petition filed in the apex court, challenging the case, saying he would face the trial. The top court had refused to interfere with criminal proceedings pending against him in a trial court. (ANI)