Will continue to fight for Special Category Status: Jagan Mohan Reddy

[India], Apr. 7 (ANI): After five MPs of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) tendered their resignations and began an indefinite fast in New Delhi, Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the party would continue its relentless fight for the Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh and will be consistent in achieving the goal.

The YSRCP leader also made it clear that his party would not be attending the all-party meet called by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at Velagapudi on April 7.

"This day when our five MPs resigned is a historical one and will remain etched in the collective memory of five crore people of the State. We have always said that resignation is our last weapon in the fight for the SCS. It shows our sincerity and consistency," Reddy said at a press conference at his campsite in Sangam Jagarlamudi village. "It has also exposed the lack of credibility of Chief Minister Naidu who has made several U-turns on SCS," Reddy added. Further lashing out at Chief Minister, Reddy noted that "Till March 15, Naidu was against SCS, after we garnered support from all political parties he took a U-turn and started speaking about the status". Five MPs from the YSR Congress resigned from the Lok Sabha on Friday. The MPs - Vara Prasad Rao, YV Subba Reddy, PV Midhun Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy and Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy - submitted their resignations to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (ANI)