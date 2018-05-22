Will cut hands of people who touch women inappropriately: Arvind Rajbhar

[India], May 22 (ANI): Strongly condemning crimes against women, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader Arvind Rajbhar said that he will cut the hands of those people who touch women and girls inappropriately.

"I will cut the hands of those people who touch women & girls inappropriately," Rajbhar told in a public gathering on Monday.

"Om Prakash Rajbhar (UP Minister) had said earlier that unless there are stringent laws in place, these dirty-minded people will always be around. Against these people, we should no longer just raise voices and file FIRs, now we have to make laws, like in foreign countries, which will see these criminals hanged," Rajbhar said.

He then went on to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he (PM Modi) introduced a new law regarding the rising incidents of crime, which will be implemented very soon. Under this law, the accused of rape will be sentenced to death. He then called upon the attendees to make Om Prakash Rajbhar the chief minister of UP in the future. (ANI)