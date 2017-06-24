Will do everything to assure safety of Indians in Qatar: Sushma Swaraj

Please do not worry. We will do everything required for the safety and well being of our countrymen. We are in touch with our Ambassador. https://t.co/iGtmGjx1L1

Her response came after an Indian in Qatar asked Swaraj through Twitter about the government's plans to ensure security of stranded citizens.

On June 22, the MEA had assured that evacuation of Indians is not needed in view of the ongoing developments in Qatar, adding that the numbers of commercial flights are being increased to meet the demands of Indians wishing to travel home during Ramzan.

"It is not an evacuation from Qatar as there is no need for it. The Indians there are safe and secure. Due to regional developments, there are problems in connectivity, in certain supplies, but alternatives have been found," said ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay.

Explaining the situation, he said, "It is the month of Ramzan. So, the Indians there wish to travel back to India to be with their families during the festival. And some of them are not able to get connecting flights from Qatar's neighbouring countries to travel to India. In view of the situation, it has been decided to have additional commercial flights to meet the demand of the Indian community right now to travel during this time."

Saudi Arabia and its allies have closed their airspace to flights to and from Qatar over accusations of backing terrorism.

