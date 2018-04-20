Will do in Badami as Congress says: Siddaramaiah

[India], Apr 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the Congress leadership will decide whether he will contest from Badami constituency or not.

Speaking to media, the Chief Minister said that he will consult Congress president Rahul Gandhi about the same and do as the party says.

"Whatever the party leadership says I will abide by it," Siddaramaiah said.

As per the first list of candidates released by the Congress party, Siddaramaiah is contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency in the inching Assembly elections.

Earlier speculations were rife that he would contest from Badami as well. Though the Congress party has not yet declared their candidate for the Badami constituency. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)