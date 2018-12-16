Will do our work, BJP should do theirs, says Ghelot

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister designates Ashok Gehlot on Sunday cornered the BJP over its consistent demand for farm loan waiver and asserted that Rajasthan government will do its work while urging the BJP to concentrate on their duties .

Speaking to media, he said, "Congress will do its work. They should do theirs, if they don't, public will question them. The responsibility they have today is what we had in the last election and we worked. Now it's their duty to work."

Gehlot also attacked the past government-led by former chief minister Vasundhra Raje and said, "Good days haven't come. There have been big talks but nothing has happened on the ground. Vasundhare Raje government had got euphoric mandate in 2013 but her government did not work. She might have her issues with her party but that was an internal matter and people only wanted development. Despite having prior experience she couldn't work for the people." He also asserted that the swearing in ceremony will be attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. On December 11, the Congress bagged as many as 99 seats out in the 200-member assembly. The party's ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) managed to win one seat to get the magical 100 marks, which is required to form the government. While rival BJP declined drastically from 163 to 73 seats, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party managed to bag six seats and has also offered support to the Congress. The remaining 20 seats were won by independent candidates. (ANI)