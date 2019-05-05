Will drag TMC men like dogs: BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh

Ghatal: Ghatal Lok Sabha BJP candidate and former IPS Bharati Ghosh threatened TMC workers to beat them if they continue to torture BJP workers in the area.

Ghosh was on a visit to the Anandapur hospital to see some injured BJP workers who were allegedly beaten by TMC workers in the Anandapur Police Station area.

"Threatening people to not to cast vote, let them threat. I will also drag them (TMC workers) out from their home and beat them like a dog. Whatever they will give, will return them with interest," she said.

She further threatened the TMC workers by saying that she will bring a thousand people from Uttar Pradesh and beat TMC workers. "Will find out and beat them for one year, will drag you (TMC workers) out from home and will bring a thousand people from Uttar Pradesh. You couldn't do anything, will bring a thousand people. You couldn't be able to find out, now go back to your home. Go now inside your home and lock your doors," she said. Four phases of Lok Sabha elections are over in West Bengal with remaining three phases scheduled on May 6, 12 and 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.