Will ensure people at relief camps do not face any problems: J-K deputy CM

[India], May 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta on Thursday visited the border area of Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector to meet families affected due to ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

"We will ensure that people at relief camps do not face any problems. I will also meet the Prime Minister within a week and discuss the situation with him" said Gupta.

Meanwhile, schools in Kathua district will also remain closed as Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

"The firing has been on for the past 2-3 days, schools within 0-5 km range of LoC to remain closed till the time firing continues," said Deputy Commissioner Rohit Khajuria. Earlier on May 18, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in RS Pura and Arnia sectors, killing a total of five people including one Border Security Force jawan and four civilians. Following the heavy shelling, the district administration had sent a bulletproof vehicle to border village Bobiya and evacuated the people to safe place. Pakistan has been violating ceasefire and resorting to heavy shelling in Hiranagar, Samba, Ramgarh, Arnia and Suchetgarh sectors in the state over the last few weeks. (ANI)