Will extend support to parties without compromising with people's issues: Raja Bhaiya

[India], May 09 (ANI): Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, six-time Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kunda in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday said that his newly floated party named Loktantrik Jansatta Dal, which is going solo in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, will think about extending support to parties after May 23 without compromising with the core issues faced by people.

Former Minister Raja Bhaiya has served as an independent MLA for a record of 25 years in a stretch.

His party is contesting on two Lok Sabha seats - Kaushambi and Pratapgarh. "We are fighting the ongoing polls with the support and blessings of people. There is no party which is contesting polls without any 'gathbandhan' (alliance) on its own strength. Jansatta Dal is the only party which is fighting on its own strength. We are not in an alliance with any party. A candidate must stand with the people instead of escaping after getting votes. For us, the issues are important and will not compromise with it at any cost, will talk to parties whosoever will support these issues," Raja Bhaiya told ANI. Raja Bhaiya, known to be a mafia don, wields considerable influence in Pratapgarh and neighbouring districts. Raja Bhaiya had held important portfolios in the governments led by Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta, Rajnath Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav, though he never contested elections on any party's ticket. (ANI)