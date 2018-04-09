Will fight against Andhra for Kotia: Pradhan

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that they will fight against Andhra Pradesh government for 21 villages of Kotia Gram Panchayat situated in Koraput district on the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

Kotia Gram Panchayat has 28 villages of which 21 are on disputed zone between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Pradhan, who also met locals in the village, said, "The 21 disputed villages belong to Odisha. We will fight against Andhra Pradesh."

Earlier in the day, Pradhan took stock of the situation in the village and assured to discuss with Odisha government for the development of the region. Recently, a fresh report of the construction of a road in Kotia Gram Panchayat by Andhra Pradesh government surfaced which is reportedly being carried out at one of the disputed village Tala Ganjeipadar. The dispute between the two states came to light when both the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh governments issued separate voter and ID cards to the people of the area. (ANI)