Will fight back BJP propaganda on 'The Accidental Prime Minister,' says Khurshid

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): The BJP is trying to rewrite the history and put questions on the Congress leaders by launching a misinformation campaign in the garb of 'The Accidental Prime Minister,' which will be fought back in every possible manner, said former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Khurshid said the BJP has seen an opportunity in 'The Accidental Prime Minister' to re-write the history. "BJP is putting a big question on the Congress leaders. We are not afraid of this. We are not going to get afraid of this too. We are definitely going to fight back in every possible," the 65-year old Congress leader said.

Talking about the controversy over the nationality of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Khurshid said: "If someone says that Rahul Gandhi is an Italian, I don't consider it. Rahul Gandhi is an Indian. He is an Indian son of a great couple and top leaders of our country." Earlier, Congress leader PL Punia, while speaking to media persons, said: "This is a BJP game. They know that their five years are about to complete and they have nothing to show to the people. So they are using these tactics to divert the people's attention from the real issues." The political controversy over the movie caught media attention after the BJP on Thursday shared its trailer calling the movie a "riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 years." On Thursday, Maharashtra Youth Congress raised objections over the movie and demanded its special screening to ensure that none of the scenes is factually incorrect. Anupam Kher starrer flick releases on January 11. (ANI)