Will give befitting reply to Naxals: Chhattisgarh CM

[India], May 20 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Sunday said the state will give a befitting reply to Naxals and their growing activities.

"We condemn the Naxal attack in Dantewada in which six jawans have been killed. The Naxals try to stop development and target jawans. We will give a befitting reply to them," he told reporters.

At least six jawans were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Dantewada's Cholnar village on Sunday.

One other jawan has been injured in the blast which ripped apart the police vehicle in which they were travelling.

The bomb went off the moment the moving vehicle came over it, leaving a small crater on the road. Troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were rushed to the spot where the attack took place. (ANI)