Will give everything into this fight: Priyanka Gandhi on Lok Sabha polls

[India], Feb 13 (ANI): Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly appointed Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday said that the party will put in all efforts in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress and Keshav Maurya's Mahan Dal will fight elections together in the state, announced Jyotiraditya Scindia, general secretary in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh.

Welcoming Maurya on board, Priyanka told media here: "Maurya will contest the upcoming elections with us. Rahul Gandhi has given us a goal to build inclusive politics. This is an effort towards that. We will give everything into this fight for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections."

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi, whose husband Robert Vadra is being probed by the ED in connection with a money laundering case, said that "these things keep on going and I am concentrating on my work." Vadra was interrogated for over eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate in Jaipur on February 12 in connection with an alleged land scam in Bikaner amidst heightened security. His mother Maureen Vadra, was also present. (ANI)