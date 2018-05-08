Will give support to Puducherry over Mahe murders: Kerala CM

[India] May 8 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the state would give necessary support to Puducherry over the murders of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) and Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) workers.

A CPI-M worker and an RSS activist were hacked to death at Pallur, Mahe, on Monday night.

Commenting on the incident, Vijayan said, "I have asked DGP to take action to maintain law & order in the area. We'll give necessary support to Puducherry police, if needed. A murder is always undesirable."

Kannippoyil Babu, 47, CPI-M Pallur local committee member & former Mahe municipal councillor and Shamej, a RSS worker and an autorickshaw driver were hacked to death on Monday. Mahe is one of the four districts of the Union Territory of Puducherry and is surrounded on all sides by Kerala. The Kannur District surrounds Mahe on three sides and Kozhikode District from one side. (ANI)