Will hold Home Ministry responsible for any untoward incident: Rabri Devi

[India], Apr 11 (ANI): Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi said that the Home Ministry would be held responsible if any untoward incident occurred within her family, a day after her security was withdrawn by the state government.

In a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rabri, who is the wife of jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad, wrote that the decision to withdraw security from her residence was done in haste and without prior notice. She asserted that the safety of her family and the house was being compromised.

Rabri also underlined that when her husband was arrested in December last year in connection with a fodder scam case, the state government had ordered the withdrawal of security to the latter. However, the security was not withdrawn for Rabri and her family.

She further said that the entire Home Ministry, including Home Minister Rajnath Singh, would be held responsible if any untoward incident occurred in her family.

While concluding the letter, Rabri added that the security of her family would be now entrusted with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers.

Earlier in the day, the RJD leader alleged a conspiracy against her family after security was withdrawn from her residence.

"It's a conspiracy by Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi and the government. Lalu Ji is in jail and dying every day. I don't know if he's dying due to disease or being killed using medicines. His sugar level is rising. How do I trust the government? If the government asks us to vacate our house, we're ready to do it," Rabri told ANI.

Terming the Bihar government a liar, she said that no proper security was accorded in the first place as she did not have a house guard.

On Tuesday, the Bihar Government withdrew 32 Bihar Military Police jawans deputed at Rabri's Patna residence. At night, the jawans were seen packing their things and leaving the premises following the announcement. (ANI)