Will increase minimum days from 100 to 150 under MNREGA: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

[India], May 10 (ANI): The minimum days of guaranteed employment under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) will be increased to 150 days from 100, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday.

"We have thought of ways to solve the problem of unemployment in the country. We have decided to increase the minimum number of days from 100 to 150 under MNREGA. You will also get your wages on time, just like it was under Congress rule till 2014," Vadra said at an election rally here.

She praised the NYAY scheme and termed it a 'game changer' in the country. She said unlike BJP's jumla of "15 lakhs in every person's bank account," the scheme by Congress would give hope to Indians from poor class.

"People who were cheated by the 15 lakh in every person's bank account 'jumla' of the Modi government in 2014 are losing hope. The NYAY scheme is meant to keep the hope of escaping the net of poverty. To enable you to dream," Vadra said.

She also said that over five crore job opportunities got destroyed during PM Modi's rule with demonetization taking the biggest toll. She promised the Congress would not only fill up the government jobs lying vacant but also ensure that entrepreneurs get a positive atmosphere to work.

"Congress will create 10 lakh jobs at the village level. Due to demonetization and other policies of the BJP, over five crore jobs were reduced with over 50 lakhs due to demonetization alone. The 24 lakh government jobs lying vacant will be filled up by Congress before March 2020. Entrepreneurs will be able to start their business without any hassles. They will also get benefits in the form of tax cuts for employing more people," Vadra said.

Uttar Pradesh saw polling in the five phases of the Lok Sabha elections and will continue to see voting in the rest of the phases scheduled on May 12 and 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23. (ANI)