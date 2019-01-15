[India], Jan 15 (ANI): With the Lok Sabha elections right around the corner, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav will launch a pan Bihar "Badlav Yatra" and "Lalu Prasad Yadav (LP)" movement from January 20 in support of jailed RJD leader.

"The Badlav Yatra will take place all over the Bihar. All sections of society including students will have massive participation in it and we will reach out to the common people," said Tej Pratap.

He said that his party along with all other partners of the "grand-alliance" will discuss and devise a strategy on how to fight the upcoming Lok-Sabha elections.

"We along with parties in Mahagathbandhan will discuss how to fight the Lok-Sabha elections," he said. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav on Monday said that Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance is strong enough to wipe out BJP from Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming general elections. While elaborating about the "Lalu Prasad (LP)" Yadav movement, he said that the movement is in support of his father Lalu Prasad Yadav and other common people who are in jail. "He has been falsely implicated in cases and sent to jail. Not only Lalu Yadav but even the common people are suffering because many of them have been sent to jail in false cases," said Tej Pratap Yadav. RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently serving jail term in fodder scam case. (ANI)