'Will lose polls under Vasundhara Raje': BJP MLA's audio seeking leadership change in Rajasthan goes viral

Jaipur: As Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje presents her government's final budget before the polls, a recorded telephonic conversation of BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja seeking change in the party leadership in Rajasthan has gone viral.





Ahuja, in conversation with a party worker, is heard saying that he "has already predicted the results" and "requested the organisational General Secretary in Delhi to change the leadership in Rajasthan".





The audio clip has been leaked at a time when a letter sent by BJP leader Ashok Choudhary to BJP President Amit Shah asking for a change in leadership in Rajasthan continues to make news.



Ahuja, who represents the Ramgarh constituency, is heard singing a song "Jaisa kiya hai tune waisa hi tu bharega (As shall you sow, so shall you reap)" in the audio clip.

"This is government's defeat, not our defeat," Ahuja is heard telling the party worker.

In the audio clip, the BJP MLA also says that though "We have been defeated by 40,000 votes, I am still smiling as I knew this was bound to happen."

Ahuja tells the other caller that on January 25, he wrote a letter to organisation General Secretary Ram Lal where he has clearly mentioned that BJP will be a loser if Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and BJP State President Ashok Parnami are not changed.

The caller on the other side is heard saying that the same message should be sent to higher authorities or else "we will all collapse badly in the ensuing elections."

Ahuja while singing a song seems all the more happy in the audio.