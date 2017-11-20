Will make UP corruption, crime free: Adityanath

[India], November 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government would make the state free from crime and corruption.

He made this statement while addressing an election rally for the upcoming local body elections.

The chief minister said the work environment under the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was not conducive.

"Earlier, even when the Mayor was from the BJP, the work environment was not conducive under the SP and the BSP as they used development funds as per their own wishes," Adityanath said.

He also said that the pace of development work under his government had increased manifold. "In five years, the Samajwadi Party made 29,000 houses for people under government schemes, whereas we made 11 lakh houses in eight months of our government," Adityanath said. He said that his government was committed to provide electricity in every village and city of the state. Appealing people to vote for the BJP candidates, the chief minister said majority was necessary for faster development. "For the overall development, a full majority board is needed," the chief minister said. The campaigning for the first phase of elections to urban local bodies in Uttar Pradesh ended on Monday evening for districts where polling would be held on November 22. Twenty four districts will go to polls in the first phase. The polling in the other two phases will be held on November 26 and 29, while counting of votes for all the three phases will be done on December 1. (ANI)