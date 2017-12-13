'Will make your life difficult,' BJP MP Priyanka Rawat threatens trainee IAS

Lucknow: BJP MP from Barabanki, Priyanka Rawat, threatened SDM (Sirauli Gausour) Ajay Kumar Diwedi when he went to remove illegal encroachments on government land.

“Barabanki mein jeena mushkil kar dungi (I will make it difficult for you to live in Barabanki),” screamed Rawat at the IAS trainee.

The SDM and his team were forced to leave as they were outnumbered by Rawat’s supporters. All of this comes despite UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s instructions to free government land that was being encroached upon.

The land, which belongs to a government school was being encroached upon by BJP divisional head Alok Singh. When the Nayab Tehsildar and his team from the revenue department reached the spot, they were surrounded. As situations got tensed, SDM Dwivedi reached the spot, where he was confronted by MP Representative Rajesh Verma. Sensing trouble Dwivedi tried to walk away from the spot but he was stopped by Verma and Rawat. Speaking to News18, the SDM said, "There were reports of illegal occupancy on a lake and a government school property by Alok Singh, who is said to be the BJP zonal head. So we sent Nayab Tehsildar and a team of revenue department officials to remove the illegal encroachment but our team was confronted by Singh and his men. MP Priyanka Rawat also reached the spot and did not let us do our work. Our team had to come back as hundreds gathered and stopped us from doing our duty. However we will continue with our work." Priyanka Rawat began to provoke the people present on the spot and said, "Agar zarurat pade to dauda dena in logo ko (If required, chase them down)." The BJP MP has been in news earlier for misbehaving with government officials. Rawat has earlier been aggressive towards SSP Kunwar GDistrictSingh and Distirct Magistrate Akhilesh Tiwari.